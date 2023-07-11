Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Homeowners in Bay of Plenty top up income by renting spare rooms for cash

Carmen Hall
By
7 mins to read
Andrea Howe with her roomies Santiago and his dad Sergio.

Andrea Howe with her roomies Santiago and his dad Sergio.

Savvy Kiwis are increasing their weekly budgets and forming lifetime connections by inviting strangers to share empty rooms in their own homes. The concept is not new, but as the cost of living skyrockets, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post