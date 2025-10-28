Kurai Smith appears in the Rotorua District Court via video link. Photo / Kelly Makiha

A homeless woman is accused of a daylight assault in Rotorua’s central city against an elderly woman to steal her $600 glasses.

Kurai Monoa Smith, 39, appeared before Judge Ajit Swaran Singh today via video link, charged with injuring a woman with intent, theft and assaulting police.

Charging documents allege Smith stole the woman’s $600 glasses, injured her with intent and assaulted a police officer to obstruct them from doing their duty.

The offences were alleged to have happened on October 9 on Hinemoa St.

Smith’s lawyer, Douglas Hall, told Judge Swaran Singh he would not enter pleas on her behalf until she had been assessed by medical experts.