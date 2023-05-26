Nathan Chapman, his partner Erika Rahui, their three children and the family dog are sleeping in their car in Taupō because they can't get emergency housing. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Nathan Chapman, his partner Erika Rahui, their three children and the family dog are sleeping in their car in Taupō because they can't get emergency housing. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

A family of five, including a baby, are facing another miserable night in their car because they can’t find anywhere to live.

Erika Rahui, Nathan Chapman and their three children aged 4, 2 and 10 months, and their dog, had to move out of their Reporoa home two days ago after Nathan lost his job as a farm assistant and the house that went with it.

Erika said they had been searching for a new rental for the past month with no luck and had been in touch with Work and Income to try to arrange emergency housing, but had yet to be provided with a place to stay.

“It is just going around and around in circles and not going anywhere. They are all aware that the three children are in the car.”

She said it could be Monday before their case was reassessed.

The family slept in their Mitsubishi SUV on Thursday night, when the temperature dropped to 4C and it was expected to get down to 3C on Friday night.

Work and Income was approached by the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald for comment at 5pm on Friday but a media spokesperson said they would be unable to investigate the situation until Monday, however it would be unusual if local staff were not helping the family.

Erika was in tears when speaking to the Taupō & Tūrangi Herald last night.

She had been starting up the vehicle and running it to keep it warm but the condensation inside was “terrible”.

“I didn’t actually have a sleep, trying to get some sleep but just being busy. And we have got our dog and I was in the passenger seat sitting up so that my children could be comfortable in the back.”

The blankets were all damp because of the condensation so she had pulled them out and aired them during the day.

Taupō Mayor David Trewavas said he would make some calls and see if he could resolve the situation.

Anyone who can assist with accommodation can email daniel.hutchinson@nzme.co.nz

