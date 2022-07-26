Rotorua Aces' undefeated season takes them to Smallbone Park for this weekend's final. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua Aces have a saying in their team:

Play for the club first, play for the team second, and play for yourself third.

It's a mantra that has seen the team make a third consecutive Riverside Cup final this weekend.

The side will take on Collegians from Hamilton in the showpiece of the Midlands Intercity Mens' Competition at Smallbone Park on Saturday.

Aces co-captain Tuwharetoa Hapi said the prospect of adding another title to the club's history had the boys "hissing" for this weekend.

"Our strength is our brotherhood. Most of us have grown up playing together, and so this has shaped our team culture.

"We know that if we play the fast free-flowing hockey that we are renowned for and if we are selfless, we will be a very hard team to beat."

Aces manager Paul Wylie said while it hadn't been easy, the team had remained undefeated all season.

"[It's been] the most competitive season in years. We have been playing some outstanding hockey in the lead-up to the final. The team is feeling confident but not cocky."

It's the third consecutive final appearance by the Aces after beating Te Awamutu in 2020 and losing to Varsity in 2021.

"We haven't lost at home in over three years and are looking forward to a big home crowd to cheer us on," Wylie said.

"Trusting in the process and the game plan, and clinical and ruthless execution, is what will give us the title."

Aces won a tense semi-final against McLeod Hiabs Tauranga United at Smallbone Park last weekend after a sudden-death shootout.

Scores were level 1-1 at fulltime, then 4-4 after the shootout, with Aces prevailing 1-0 in the sudden-death shootout.

Collegians defeated Varsity 3-2 in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, Rotorua Aces women will play off for third place in their competition after losing 7-3 loss to Otumoetai Magic in last weekend's semi-final.

Otumoetai Magic will face Varsity Educare in the final.

Midlands Intercity Men's Competition Riverside Cup Final:

Rotorua Aces v Collegians

Smallbone Park, Saturday July 30 at 3.30pm.

Intercity Womens' Competition Intercity Cup 3/4th playoff:

Rotorua Aces vs AP Group Hamilton Old Girls

Smallbone Park, Saturday July 30 at 2pm.

Rotorua Aces Mens' 2022 results:

Round Robin:

Win 1-0 Collegians

Draw 3-3 McLeod Hiabs Tauranga United

Win 1-0 Hamilton Old Boys

Win 3-2 Varsity Landmark Homes

Win 7-1 Suburbs Piako Prem Mens

Win 5-0 Survey Worx Wanderers (default win)

Win 8-2 Te Awamutu Ecolab

Semi final:

Win 6-5 McLeod Hiabs Tauranga United (1-1 regular time, 4-4 shootout, 1-0 sudden death shootout)

Aces goal scorers 2022:

Tim Greenwood - 6

Te Hiraka Chase - 5

Tiaan Buys - 4

Connor Herewini - 4

Tuterangi Rahuruhi - 4

Leo Mitai-Wells - 3

Tuwharetoa Hapi - 2