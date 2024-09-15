A warning from nurses amid new health targets, youth vaping laws introduced to Parliament and how AI is being used to fight conspiracy theories.

After selling out three of six shows, hip hop group The 046 has added Rotorua to its official New Zealand tour

The Australian-based hip hop group are about to embark on their first New Zealand tour, performing in Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch and now Rotorua between September 19 and 28.

The 046 are brothers Kymza and Ronza, cousin ET and best mate Jizza and together they have amassed tens of millions of streams and viral music videos, promoters said in a release today.

Australian-based hip hop group The 046 is about to embark on their first New Zealand tour.

The 046 Collective started in the South West of Sydney from a public housing suburb called Claymore.