After selling out three of six shows, hip hop group The 046 has added Rotorua to its official New Zealand tour
The Australian-based hip hop group are about to embark on their first New Zealand tour, performing in Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch and now Rotorua between September 19 and 28.
The 046 are brothers Kymza and Ronza, cousin ET and best mate Jizza and together they have amassed tens of millions of streams and viral music videos, promoters said in a release today.
The 046 Collective started in the South West of Sydney from a public housing suburb called Claymore.
They have been credited for pioneering Aus Funk, which is a sub genre in the exploding Australian hip-hop scene. Their breakout tracks, including Run It, Young Free & Reckless, Runnin’ Game, and Music is Everything, have garnered millions of streams on Spotify.
Since the New Zealand tour was announced, fans have snapped up tickets and sold out the Tauranga, Auckland and Wellington shows.
The 046 members Kymza and ET said they wanted to add more opportunities for fans to see them perform in the Bay of Plenty.
“We heard Tauranga’s all sold out but don’t worry, we’ve got a solution to that problem,” ET said.