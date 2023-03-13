Share the Ride with Whanau has been delivered annually since 2015. Photo / Supplied

Getting families active, outdoors and working together while enjoying what Rotorua has to offer in the biking scene is all part of a whānau programme back for 2023.

Share the Ride with Whānau takes families from the community who don’t have the means to buy new bikes and teaches riding skills, basic bike maintenance, and provides familiarity of the forest services/trails. On successful completion of the 10-session programme, there are brand new bikes and helmets for the programme participants.

This year, with more than 30 bikes to give away, the programme will be choosing deserving locals to be a part of this kaupapa (cause), and nominations are open until the close of business on March 17.

In 2013, Mountain Bike Rotorua owner Takurua Mutu and his partner Jayne Hendrikse took her low-decile, intermediate school class out mountain biking in the Whakarewarewa Forest.

Tak says it was a revealing moment for them when one of the students asked if they were in Taupō.

“One of the world’s most popular bike parks, just a few minutes from their homes, and the students didn’t even know it existed let alone having experienced it.”

That year, in partnership with co-owners Tuhua Mutu and Janine Kavanagh, the first iteration of what would become the Share the Ride programme was born.

Share the Ride with Whānau has been delivered annually since 2015 to more than 50 families, and well over 100 bikes distributed to deserving members of the community.

And Tak says they cannot wait to deliver another successful programme this year.

Mountain Bike Rotorua's annual Share the Ride with Whanau programme is back for 2023, in partnership with Giant Bikes New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

“We are pretty lucky to be able to carry on running the programme. This year Giant Bikes NZ came on board with half the funding needed, with MDA Experiences and Mountain Bike Rotorua providing the remaining funding. This will be our biggest intake yet with more than 30.”

He says over the last four years there have been group chats formed with the families as they take part in the programme.

“They still send messages of them riding different trails, and it’s really nice to see the progress. That was the goal for the programme, to improve people’s means and confidence.”

Tak encourages people to send nominations in, as it is an easy opportunity to get a whole family kitted out with bikes, riding, and giving biking a go in the forest.

He says they appreciate all the support that helps to make Share the Ride with Whānau possible.

To consider before making a nomination:

The programme will require whānau nominees to take part in 10 sessions over about 10 weeks, including after school and at weekends, so participants must be committed to the programme.

At least one of the nominees must be a parent or caregiver and must participate in the programme.

We encourage nominating multiple family members.

Participants will need to be able to transport themselves to and from the Mountain Bike Rotorua Waipa Shop for each session.

The story behind the nomination will play a key role in the success of the submission.

Nominations close at close-of-business on March 17.