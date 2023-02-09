Despite the lifting of the warning, the public should always be cautious for signs of algal blooms if using lakes. Photo / Felix Desmarais

The health warning issued in December for Lake Rotorua has now been lifted by the local medical officer of health.

Visual observations and satellite imagery provided by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council confirmed the algal blooms in this area had subsided, Toi Te Ora Public Health said in a statement today.

Despite the lifting of the warning, the public should always be cautious for signs of algal blooms if using lakes.

“Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people as well as animals,” Te Whatu Ora medical officer of health for Toi Te Ora Public Health Dr Lynne Lane said.

“If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles suspended in it then it is best to avoid contact with it.

“It is important to look before you leap. If in doubt, it is best to avoid contact with the water and swim or play somewhere else,” Lane said.