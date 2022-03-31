Health warning lifted for Lake Rotorua and the Ohau Channel

Extensive algal bloom caused a health warning to be issued for Lake Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Health warnings issued for Lake Rotorua and the Ohau Channel earlier this month have now been lifted by Toi Te Ora Public Health.

Visual observations and satellite imagery from the Bay of Plenty Regional Council confirmed algal blooms have subsided.

But the public should always be cautious for signs of algal blooms if using lakes.

"Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people as well as animals," Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of health Dr Phil Shoemack said.

"If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles suspended in it then it is best to avoid contact with it.

"It is important to look before you leap. If in doubt, it is best to avoid contact with the water and swim or play somewhere else."

Updated information on health warnings for the Bay of Plenty and Lakes district can be found on the Toi Te Ora website and social media channels.