Health warning issued for Te Weta Bay at Lake Rotoiti

A health warning for Te Weta Bay is the second issued for Lake Rotoiti this week. Photo / NZME

A health warning has been issued for Te Weta Bay at Lake Rotoiti. This is the second warning issued for the lake this week.

Toi Te Ora Public Health have warned the public to avoid all contact with water from Te Weta Bay after water test results and visual observations have indicated extensive algal bloom throughout the area.

A warning to avoid all contact with water at Okawa Bay is still in place.

Toi Te Ora medical officer of health Dr Jim Miller said people should avoid any activity which results in contact with the water at Te Weta Bay and Okawa Bay at Lake Rotoiti.

“Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people as well as animals,” Miller said.

“If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles floating in it then it is best to avoid contact with it.”

Contact with water affected by blooms of blue-green algae can cause asthma and hayfever attacks in some individuals.

Contact with the blue-green algae can also cause skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.

Signage will be set up at sites along the shore of the bay advising potential lake users about the algal bloom.

Dr Miller advised the public to keep an eye out for signs of algal blooms if using lakes in the region.