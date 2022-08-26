Te Whatu Ora Lakes was among the three district health board areas with the lowest vaccination rates in New Zealand. Photo / Andrew Warner

Te Whatu Ora Lakes was among the three district health board areas with the lowest vaccination rates in New Zealand. Photo / Andrew Warner

A public health expert fears an outbreak of measles would rapidly spread through the community, further burdening the health system.

And with new data revealing low immunisation rates, particularly for children aged 18 months, it was a matter of not if but when an outbreak strikes.

The comments come as new Ministry of Health data showed only 57 per cent of children in the Te Whatu Ora Lakes area have been fully immunised against measles, mumps, rubella and chicken pox.

About 74 per cent of European children and about 41 per cent of Māori children aged 18 months old and younger were fully immunised.

Auckland University Medical School Associate Dean (Pacific) and Associate Professor of Public Health Sir Collin Tukuitonga said many in public health were concerned about a potential measles outbreak.

"We have forgotten how serious measles can be. It can kill children."

Tukuitonga said the current immunisation rates against measles, mumps and rubella would mean an outbreak could go through the community "quite rapidly" and put additional pressure on the already stretched health system.

"It looks as if, for a measles outbreak, it's a matter of not if but when."

Tukuitonga said the regional numbers were consistent with falling vaccination rates around the country.

"That is very low. It leaves about 50 per cent of children very vulnerable to a highly infectious disease like measles," Tukuitonga told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Tukuitonga said a rate of 90 per cent at least was needed to get the best protection against a highly infectious disease like measles.

Auckland University Medical School Associate Dean (Pacific) and Associate Professor of Public Health Sir Collin Tukuitonga. Photo / Supplied

According to the New Zealand Immunisation Schedule, by the time they are 18 months old, infants should have had vaccines against rotavirus, diphtheria, polio, hepatitis B, chickenpox, measles, mumps and rubella.

The Ministry of Health's data revealed as of June 30 Te Whatu Ora Lakes had consistently low childhood immunisation rates for children younger than five.

For every age group, Te Whatu Ora Lakes was among the three health board areas with the lowest vaccination rates compared to the rest of the country.

It comes as a $26 million government catch-up measles vaccination campaign targeted at 300,000 at-risk young adults has hit just 7 per cent of its target.

And childhood immunisation rates for 18-month-olds have plummeted to 69 per cent nationwide.

During New Zealand's 2019 measles outbreak there were 2194 cases which resulted in 774 hospitalisations across the country.

When asked what the effect of an outbreak of measles or other illness could be on the burdened health system, Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of health Dr Jim Miller said vaccinations could prevent disease for individuals and minimise the risk of some outbreaks for the community.

"Childhood vaccination coverage is less than ideal in our area, and uptake has been falling," Miller said.

"That is clearly a concern."

Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of health Dr Jim Miller. Photo / NZME

A Te Whatu Ora Lakes women, child and family services manager Jenny Martelli said low immunisation rates were due to systemic barriers in access such as lack of time, lack of transport and poor experience with the healthcare system.

"Te Whatu Ora Lakes has a relatively high proportion of people in the most deprived section of society," Martelli said.

"People worried about housing and food security are less likely to prioritise their health.

"This is true for a number of other areas in health and wellbeing and is an area that the whole system needs to improve upon."

Martelli told the Rotorua Daily Post that Te Whatu Ora Lakes had an outreach immunisation service that followed up when children had not been able to get their vaccinations.

"While there are successful outcomes of this programme there is an opportunity to do more."

Martelli said Te Whatu Ora Lakes has recently developed a Childhood Immunisation Outreach Action Plan.

"We also run a drop-in clinic at Te Aka Mauri Children's hub within the Rotorua Library building and opportunistically offer vaccinations to all children who are admitted to hospital."

Whānau Āwhina Plunket central region operations manager Viv Edwards. Photo / Mead Norton

Whānau Āwhina Plunket central region operations manager Viv Edwards said vaccinating children on time was "as important as ever" but it was never too late to for parents to get organised.

"These free, routine immunisations are due at 6 weeks, 3 months, 5 months, 12 months, 15 months and 4 years.

"If life has got in the way and you've missed your child's immunisations, you can book in at any time to get them sorted."

Edwards said as well as protecting individual tamariki, immunisations also protect the entire community.

READ MORE:

• Operation Measles: Inside the public health response to an escalating outbreak

• Rotorua Hospital emergency room waiting times stretch amid patient influx

• 'It's significant': Fears of severe measles outbreak due to low vaccination

"Plunket encourages all whānau to ensure their precious pēpi and tamariki are protected by having their vaccinations."

Edwards said Plunket nurses and staff were always happy to answer questions from parents and provide support in getting to appointments.

"If it's very hard for parents or caregivers to get to their provider, we may organise to get them there. Sometimes it takes time for people to feel ready to immunise their tamariki – but it's never too late."