In today’s headlines, desperate Ōtara patients queue in the cold for hours, housing market heats up and coffee costs spark debate.

A Hawke’s Bay man is facing drink-driving charges after allegedly blowing nearly six times the legal breath alcohol limit after a journey to Taupō.

Police said they were alerted to a vehicle allegedly travelling slightly over the speed limit and weaving within its lane before noon on Thursday.

Though the standard of driving behaviour wasn’t anything that rang immediate alarm bells, police signalled for the vehicle to stop. The driver stopped and told police he had travelled into Taupō from outside the region that morning.

Bay of Plenty road policing manager Inspector Logan Marsh said after checking the man’s details in the system, it became apparent he was on a zero-alcohol licence.