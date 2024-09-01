Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay driver caught in Taupō allegedly six times over legal alcohol limit

Rotorua Daily Post
In today’s headlines, desperate Ōtara patients queue in the cold for hours, housing market heats up and coffee costs spark debate.

A Hawke’s Bay man is facing drink-driving charges after allegedly blowing nearly six times the legal breath alcohol limit after a journey to Taupō.

Police said they were alerted to a vehicle allegedly travelling slightly over the speed limit and weaving within its lane before noon on Thursday.

Though the standard of driving behaviour wasn’t anything that rang immediate alarm bells, police signalled for the vehicle to stop. The driver stopped and told police he had travelled into Taupō from outside the region that morning.

Bay of Plenty road policing manager Inspector Logan Marsh said after checking the man’s details in the system, it became apparent he was on a zero-alcohol licence.

“According to the breathalyser, however, the man was anything but sober,” Marsh said.

“This shows the importance of breath-testing every driver regardless of the time, whether they appear intoxicated, or the reason we’ve stopped them.

“These people are sharing the roads with our family, friends and colleagues.

“This is just one example of the intoxicated drivers being caught across the district, with our staff seeing some ridiculous levels. If you’re drinking, don’t drive.”

A 33-year-old man is due to appear in the Taupō District Court on September 11 facing a charge of driving contrary to a zero alcohol licence and excess breath alcohol.




