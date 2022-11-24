Karl Perigo, Alex Foster and Kelly Lim Harris for Operatunity's Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Karl Perigo, Alex Foster and Kelly Lim Harris for Operatunity's Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Those who head along to the upcoming Operatunity show will be treated to classic Christmas songs and the talents of Cameron Barclay, Kiwi star of music group The Ten Tenors.

Cameron is part of Operatunity’s Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas national concert tour, featuring renditions of classics such as I’ll be Home for Christmas, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, and White Christmas.

It is coming to Rotorua on Tuesday, November 29.

This is a special tour for Operatunity as it sees the relaunch of its much-anticipated Daytime Concert series after the challenges of the pandemic.

Cameron will be joined by star of London’s West End Russell Dixon, Variety Best Male Artist 2022 award winner Karl Perigo and Operatunity resident artists Kelly Lim Harris and Alex Foster.

Having been a member of The Ten Tenors since 2014, Cameron’s career has seen him performing sold-out shows in theatres and stadiums throughout Europe, Australia, Asia and the United States.

Other career highlights include performing in Ken Hill’s Original Phantom of the Opera in Tokyo, Japan, performing in the New Zealand Tour of The Pirates of Penzance, singing the National Anthem of Argentina for their match against the All Blacks in Wellington, and recording Margaret Wegener’s Ode to a Nightingale with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, the first recording of this work.

Operatunity gave Cameron his first professional job as a young singer in 2011.

When available, he is also a very popular host on Operatunity’s luxury musical travel tours.

Ten Tenors singer Cameron Barclay.

Next year he will be hosting sold-out tours to Italy for the Festival Verdi and Verona Opera Festival, and also to France and Belgium, then on to Maastricht to see André Rieu. It’s the perfect fit for the talented tenor who is fluent in both French and Italian.

Operatunity’s Daytime Concerts have been performing and touring professionally for 21 years. They bring eight tours to 22 different centres, performing more than 200 concerts across the year from Whangarei to Invercargill and many places in between.

The details

What: Operatunity’s Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

When: Tuesday, November 29, 11am to 1pm

Where: Rotorua Baptist Church, 100 Malfroy Rd

Tickets: From $39 (group discounts available) and include complimentary morning tea. For more information and to book go to www.operatunity.co.nz or call toll free 0508 266 237.