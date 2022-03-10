Joyce Gardiner was a yellow rose recipient from Zonta Club of Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

There was recognition and celebration of hard work on Tuesday as the Zonta Club of Rotorua honoured six local women to celebrate International Women's Day.

On March 8 every year, outstanding women are carefully selected and presented with a single yellow rose.

The Zonta yellow rose is a living symbol of the Zonta International Organisation.

In Rotorua, the roses are perpetuated and tended in local council gardens – but they are also available periodically from growers, florists and the backyards of women all over the world.

Zonta Club of Rotorua president Chris Stevens says, "Gifting our yellow roses is our way of taking a moment to acknowledge and appreciate the outstanding contributions made by women in our local community".

"Since 2007, our club has honoured nearly 110 local women in Rotorua who quietly get on with making significant contributions all over our community."

International Women's Day has been observed globally since the early 1900s - as a day to reflect and appreciate the multi-lateral achievements of women.

On this day every year, Zonta members distribute Zonta Roses all over the world, to publicly acknowledge the often unheralded contributions made by women in their communities.

"Every year's Yellow Rose presentations are significant," says Robyn Spurdle, service chairwoman.

"This past year was another difficult one for most of us - so we just want to start by saying thank you.

"Thank you to our wahine toa, our women of strength.

"Thank you for all you have done this past year, to look after the special spirit of Rotorua's community.

"We admire and respect your courage and perseverance in these challenging times, and these roses are our way of saying how much we appreciate you."

She said the day was also one for women to look around at each other and smile, pick flowers and appreciate all our random, generous and unique acts of kindness, that make up our community.

"As you can see from this year's Yellow Rose recipients, women are standing up to support and lead at these difficult times."

This year the Zonta Club of Rotorua sincerely appreciates the efforts of these six unsung heroes in the Rotorua community:

- Joyce Gardiner, lead Kaitiaki for Tipu Ora Tiaki Whānau at Tunohopu Health Centre and president of the 13 branches of The Women's Health league across New Zealand

- Kelly Albrecht, Junior Lake City Athletics Club children's convener

- Jan Grigg, past board of Parkinson NZ: six years as local Rotorua treasurer then seven years on the national board

- Anne Donnell, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren.

- Joanne Wallace, involvement in the Kaharoa community and Kaharoa Tennis Club

- Rosemary Viskovic, lead in establishing emergency housing supported living and the Service Support Hub. She then went on to lead the council input into the Covid response.

Rotorua mayor and Rotorua Zonta Club member Steve Chadwick says, "I extend my warmest congratulations to this year's recipients".

"It is always wonderful to learn about the exceptional women in our society. Many who seek no recognition or reward, but make such a difference to so many in our community.

"We are lucky to have you and I thank you for all that you do."

This year, the UN official theme for International Women's Day 2022 is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow".

Steve says, "As we continue to work through the challenges we face, it's vital that we continue to support and nurture the future generations of women that will lead our communities, and I commend these inspiring women for doing just that."

This International Women's Day, Activities & Events Unlimited and Pullman Rotorua also teamed up to celebrate local women in business.

Local women in business were nominated by people through social media to be featured in an installation called "Our Women".

The women featured come from many different industries – from plumbing to dancing, and everything in between.

The Our Women installation could be viewed at Pullman Rotorua in the lobby, including featured stories of local women.