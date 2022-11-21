Tauhara College principal Ben Hancock and 2022 dux Makayla Dick.

Learners have had a fractured secondary school journey in recent times, with three academic years having been disrupted since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

That hasn’t stopped them from aiming high, and for a single student from each secondary school, this means the ultimate accolade of dux.

Looking at Tauhara College dux Makayla Dick’s list of achievements, it’s hard to tell there has been any disruption at all. She has placed first in NCEA Level 3 Biology, Design Technology and Statistics this year, on top of nabbing first place in Design and Visual Communication in 2021.

Tauhara College principal Ben Hancock says her “outstanding results” speak to her hard work.

“Makayla has a great work ethic and attitude towards her education. Her dedication and commitment have been the foundations for her success.”

Alongside these impressive achievements, Makayla received diligence awards in Chemistry and Physics, and the Graeme Bignell Trophy for Diligence in Mechanical Engineering.

These will set her up for her next challenge - studying engineering at Canterbury University. To help with her studies, she has also received the Canterbury Hiranga Scholarship, worth $5,000.

Despite all these achievements, she said it was still a surprise to hear that she had won dux.

“I had an idea that I was in the running, but I didn’t know until it was announced.”

For her, it’s the culmination of a lot of hard work.

“It’s been a goal of mine since I was in intermediate [school].”

Taupo-nui-a-Tia dux Baylee McLean.

She shared the beginning of that journey at intermediate school with fellow student Baylee McLean, who is Taupō-nui-a-Tia’s dux for 2022.

Baylee’s equally impressive list of honours includes finishing first in History, English and Geography, as well as second in Classical Studies and Legal Studies - the latter as a correspondence course through Te Kura.

Remarkably, Baylee has taken the challenges of studying from home in her stride.

“I actually thrived, because I have a lot of motivation and good time management.”

That motivation saw her taking out the school’s Top Scholar award in Year 12, and ultimately winning the coveted dux title. It was a hotly-contested award, says Baylee, with “a lot of talented students” in the running.

Baylee has juggled the demanding NCEA schedule alongside working at the Merchant of Taupō, which has influenced her decision to study business at the University of Waikato next year.