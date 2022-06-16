Thrive founder Gaye Vartiainen (centre), with Mayor David Trewavas (left) and Harcourts director Mary-Louise Johns.

The adult students at Thrive know that alternative education service for unique adults is a Good Sort. Otherwise, where would they or their families be?

Harcourts Taupō administrator Brittany Cradock says this month's Good Sort award went to Thrive because Harcourts wants to acknowledge the work the team there does for the Taupō community.

Thrive is open three days a week and there are 16 regular clients who learn life skills and

have tasks to complete for their work each day. Founder Gaye Vartiainen says Thrive was created to help unique adults by creating opportunities for them to contribute and participate in the Taupō community.

"Our clients come along because the work they do and the things they learn are meaningful and purposeful and give them a reason to get up in the morning," Gaye says.

The activities set up at Thrive offer clients important life skills such as sewing, cooking, and getting creative. They also have to undertake formal learning and this is based around improving their communication and numeracy skills.

"The purpose of Thrive is to bring together people with special needs and to unlock their potential so they play a real part in the Taupō community."

The Equippers Church in Nukuhau has given Thrive a space to set up workrooms and a shop.

"It gives the clients a real sense of working as they make and sell products at the church. They also get to engage with people who come to buy the products, and they take pride showing customers what they have made."

Products for sale include fire starters, kindling, wheat packs. and decorative pumice art.

Gaye says all the raw material is donated by the public. They were given wax and use this for the fire starters, old wooden pallets are turned into kindling, and pre-used paper bags are used to package the kindling.

Thrive has a solid customer base who regularly get their fire-starting supplies or artwork from Thrive. Gaye says there is always a need for more supplies and they would especially welcome donated wood, wax, pine cones, and another sewing machine.

Brittany says Gaye, Queenie and the team have created a safe and inclusive environment that gives the clients a sense of importance and a sense of purpose.

Gaye says the team at Thrive is ecstatic to win the Harcourts Good Sort award.

"We don't want special-needs people sitting at home. We want them living a life like their peers."

Gaye says there is no other service like this in Taupō and it's really important the community gets behind and supports the people who attend Thrive.