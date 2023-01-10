Keith Roberts and Erena Mikaere in ‘Keith's corner’ at Rotovegas Boxing Gym.

It is no secret that behind any successful athlete is a lot of hard work, long training hours and a determined personal drive. But a few Rotorua-based athletes have another wee gem to call upon - the services of personal trainer Keith Roberts.

With more than 50 years of experience in the industry spanning multiple codes and countries, Keith has made Rotorua his home since 2001, and this has been of huge benefit to our local athletes as they strive to better themselves physically and mentally.

He spent nine years with the BOP Rugby Union working with the Steamers and Volcanix in their high-performance and strength and conditioning delivery. His skills were recognised overseas, which saw him share his training approaches in the Cook Islands, Samoa and Japan.

But it has been our own local athletes who have been Keith’s focus over the past couple of years, and the 73-year-old shows few signs of slowing down.

Actually, he doesn’t look a day over 40.

He has a unique approach to training and adapts programmes to suit.

As well as providing sessions with the Rotoiti and Rotorua Boys’ High School rugby teams, he currently has 18 clients he sees on a regular basis who are across multiple codes including rugby, netball, athletics, long-distance running and mountain biking.

BOP Magic’s Erena Mikaere has been with Keith for the past two years, and says she has never been more fit than now in her 15 years as a professional netballer.

The ex-Ōwhata Primary, Mokoia Intermediate and Lakes High School student never knows what Keith has planned for her before each session.

This is what keeps her interested and enthused when she turns up three times a week to Rotovegas Boxing Gym, where owners Aaron and Tanya Warren have been great supporters of Keith’s programme.

From the short time I spent at Erena’s session, you get the feeling the rapport and relationship Keith has created with his athletes goes beyond just increasing their level of fitness.

He is creating better people with a work ethic to reflect and better themselves beyond their code.

I don’t think you can overestimate what an influence Keith has had on our Rotorua athletes over the decades via his quiet, unassuming and unique approach to training and steering of our sporting community.

