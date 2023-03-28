Greening Taupo's community planting days are a hit with the local community. Photo / Supplied

Greening Taupō is celebrating its 10th year of community planting days with yet another event-filled calendar.

The series of well-established events kicks off on Sunday, April 2, and continues throughout autumn, winter and into spring.

Greening Taupō co-ordinator Robyn Ellis said the total of 11 events, one more than the usual yearly total of 10, allows as many people as possible to participate.

“We’ve got one that suits everyone.”

As well as providing a fun activity for all the family, the events in Taupō — as well as three in Tauranga-Taupō — help to rewild the town by introducing native trees.

Each planting day, about 2000 trees are planted — across the events calendar, it means about 28,000 saplings will be added to the Taupō landscape.

As well as giving a massive boost to the living things in each area, the large numbers of trees mean as many people as possible can participate in helping nature to thrive.

“We make sure everyone gets to plant a tree.”

Ellis said the events were always enjoyable for all, but marking a decade of the community planting days was extra special.

Greening Taupō and Project Tongariro have had massive support from local families and businesses. The 2023 calendar gave the organisations many opportunities to connect with everyone and celebrate a common purpose.

“I want to invite our supporters out to plant with us.”

As well as the usual planting days, there are plans in the pipeline to make the Greening Taupō Day and Matariki planting events extra special, with additional activities and learning opportunities for participants.

The events are open to everyone, from families to individuals, and don’t require any gardening skills or heavy lifting.

Holes for the saplings are dug in advance, and the planting itself is easy.

The events go ahead come rain or shine, and finish with a free sausage sizzle for planters.

Planting days are a significant part of Greening Taupō's work and help to establish green corridors across the town for wildlife such as native birds to flourish.

Ongoing projects, including the community planting days, have helped to transform areas of Taupō including Centennial Drive, Spa Park and Hipapatua-Reid’s Farm.

Greening Taupō then weeds and maintains these areas to keep them flourishing.

Financial and other support for the group comes from a wide range of local and national businesses, including Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board, Contact Energy and MyNoke, among many others.