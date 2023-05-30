Kids Greening Taupō ambassador Evie Hancock hopes the public will get stuck into planting for Greening Taupō Day 2023. Photo / Heidi Pritchard

Ahead of Greening Taupō Day in June, the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald spoke to Evie Hancock, one of Kids Greening Taupō's student ambassadors. She explains in her own words why she’s passionate about the cause.

For all the climate-related content circulating global media these days, it is hard not to feel like our actions are futile.

To me, New Zealand’s unique scenery and abundant wildlife have been a pillar of hope in a time that seems to be jam-packed with climate pessimism and anxiety.

This is what prompted me to embark on my second year in the Kids Greening Taupō senior leadership team.

Kids Greening Taupō offers an abundance of opportunities to local youth, helping build not only skills in kaitiakitanga [guardianship], but also an overarching awareness of our taiao [environment].

While our mission involves a variety of conservation endeavours across the Taupō community, there is no doubt that our mahi [work] reaches its climax at the annual Greening Taupō Day.

With all the trees, spades and gloves provided, it truly takes a village to achieve the goal of restoring our environment to its former glory.

All that’s required are green fingers and a good attitude to plant some trees!

Donovan Bixley will also make an appearance, painting a masterpiece live and signing books.

Greening Taupō Day has brought regional schools together for several years now, under their common goal of bringing back native bush to restore biodiversity.

While it’s awesome to see so many tamariki [children], the adult-to-child ratio is noticeably small.

For this reason, I encourage our older demographics to pick up the spade and get planting. Maybe our rangatahi [youth] can teach you a thing or two!

Business owners could also find this a great opportunity to give back to their community.

Greening Taupō Day is an investment that reaps many rewards when it comes to the general prosperity of Taupō.

This event is the lone occasion when Greening Taupō asks for donations. For (much-appreciated) business involvement, contact kiri@tongariro.org.nz if you’re looking to donate or sponsor.

Additionally, you could ask your staff to dress in green for the day to show support.

Greening Taupō Day supports an organisation that promotes learning through action - I hope you can all join us in celebrating all the progress that will continue to be made.

Greening Taupō Day will take place at Crown Park on June 2 from 9.30am to 1pm.