Attendance at the Mangakino after-school programme has more than doubled since it opened.

An after-school programme that has ballooned in popularity can continue accommodating more children, thanks to a $10,000 grant from BayTrust.

Mangakino Central Charitable Trust, which funds the two-day-a-week care programme, hopes to attract more funding to allow it to operate every weekday.

General manager Marlene Johnson said the group began after she noticed there was a lack of after-school provision in Mangakino.

“I used to see all the kids just hanging around at the skatepark; there was nothing else to do.”

The trust did a community survey to see whether there was parental support for a programme, and received a positive response.

Now, the Charitable Trust funds the Youthtown-run programme at the Mangakino Community Hub, with most of the funding coming from charities such as BayTrust.

As well as providing a “warm, safe space” for children aged 5-12, students are given opportunities to bake, play games and do arts and crafts.

“They’re learning to communicate in a different way with each other and with other kids that they don’t normally see every day.

“They’re learning life skills that will help them engage with people better.”

Initially operating with 12 children and one staff member, the programme now has up to 29 children attending, with two staff taking care of them.

Johnson said local connections were important from the outset.

The Charitable Trust runs many community initiatives including a gym, where the personal trainer is also a Youthtown employee.

She was the natural choice to work with the town’s children.

“It was a win-win situation for us.”

When a second adult was needed, Johnson said it was important they considered what the young people needed, so they chose a “male role model”.

The result was well received by parents and children alike.

“It’s going from strength to strength.

“The feedback we’re getting from the parents is great.”

Word is spreading in local schools, with students coming from Mangakino and Whakamaru.

“Everyone’s going along and telling the other kids how much fun they’re having and how cool it is.”

BayTrust CEO Alastair Rhodes said community wellbeing was a funding priority and Mangakino’s after-school programme was meeting a need for local children and whānau.

“We believe our communities will flourish when they are equitable, vibrant, fun and safe.

“Mangakino Central Charitable Trust is providing a great alternative option for youngsters who would otherwise be at a loose end after school.”