Phil Somerville makes a statement on a Gascoigne St wall. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Visitors to Taupō's CBD over the long weekend have been treated to a visual spectacle with Graffiato returning for its 12th year.

The popular festival lets the public catch a glimpse of artists from across the North Island doing what they do best.

Image 1 of 10 : Phil Somerville makes a statement on a Gascoigne St wall. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

The sites across the town give locals and tourists alike cause to explore the CBD's many lanes. The 13 artists involved this year drew from a variety of inspirations to inject colour into their spaces.

Elliot Francis Stewart's piece on the back wall of Farmers, behind Dixie Brown's, will evoke for many the serenity of a day spent fly fishing, artfully depicted in a yellow and blue colour palette.

It shares the alley with two other new works: Xoë Hall's vivid hei-tiki inspired piece, and Claudine Malei's pastel tribute to Japanese anime movie favourite, Kiki's Delivery Service.

Artwork from the festival will even be visible on the lake this summer, with Taranaki-based artist Dside giving the yacht Fearless a new look. Day trippers will be able to dive off the boat to check out the detailed piratical mural covering the boat's hull in its full glory.

Organisers Towncentre Taupō have created a digital map, available on its website, so locals can take a look at the results.