Gordon Townsend and Bob McLachlan win Yukon 1000 kayak race

By Troy Baker at Whakatane Beacon
Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

An Eastern Bay man’s personal bucket list has taken a big hit with the Yukon 1000 — a 1000-mile (1600-kilometre) kayak race — now officially crossed off.

Whakatāne’s Gordon Townsend teamed up with Wānaka’s Bob McLachlan to not only take on the world’s longest kayak race, but win it by

