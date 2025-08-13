“An adventure race and multi-sport background sets you up well for an event such as the Yukon 1000.
“We knew it was going to be hard — and it was. Past experience teaches you discipline, how to sort out systems, as well as food and nutrition.
“There are so many similarities between adventure racing and the Yukon 1000, so straight away it gives you an advantage.”
Townsend quickly realised he needed a teammate, so he called up McLachlan to gauge his interest.
“I knew of Bob but hadn’t met him. We chatted on the phone for a while, and in the end, he agreed to do it with me.
“I could hear his wife in the background, with a shocked voice, say, ‘You didn’t just agree to do that, did you?’.”
The pair met and trained together only twice before the event, paddling the Clutha River and Queen Charlotte Sound, although they spent many hours training individually.
Things didn’t start well for the pair in the Yukon, with a broken rudder shortly after the race began. With a strict no-support rule in place throughout the event, they had to be ready to deal with every situation themselves.
“We pulled over and realised it wasn’t a quick fix — it would take about an hour to repair — so we carried on.”
“After I removed my makeshift footrest, I did what I could, controlling the kayak with only hard right or straight-ahead controls.”
The pair continued with a broken rudder for 160km until they made camp, where they repaired the kayak.
“We just knew what to do. We didn’t want to lose an hour on the water. It was raining when we made camp, and we had to set up for the following day, filter water, repair the boat — so we only got three hours of sleep that first night.”
With 18 hours of paddling a day, the duo had to spend a minimum of six hours off the water within each 24-hour period, as per the race rules. Setting up camp and preparing for the next day, they managed only about four hours of sleep each night.
Setting time and distance goals helped Townsend and McLachlan stay focused, and when paired with their adventure racing experience, they had the tools to handle the mental challenges they faced.
“The hardest part of the race was on the last day, with winds throwing sand off the beaches like a sandstorm and one-metre swells breaking over the top of Bob.