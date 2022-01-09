Golf: Extra hole needed to equal history at Springfield Open

Euneseo Choi took out the 2022 Danny Lee Open in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

A couple of level headed 15 year-olds took out their respective divisions to win the 16th annual Danny Lee Springfield Open in Rotorua at the weekend.

Defending men's champion Joshua Bai pipped Stephen Liu in the first playoff hole while Euneseo Choi did the same to beat the fast-finishing Amy Im.

Bai became the first male since the legendary Kiwi amateur Danny Lee, who is now a professional on the United States PGA Tour, to win back-to-back titles.

Lee, who went on to win the US Amateur championship and Johnny Walker Classic before turning professional, went back-to-back in 2007 and 2008.

Bai was one shot behind after Saturday's 36 holes but remained steady as the leader Liu came unstuck with a bogey on the final hole which he repeated 20 minutes later in the playoff.

Choi had some bad luck on Sunday, losing two balls up trees during the first five holes on her way to a two-over par 74. Meanwhile, Im flew home in challenging conditions, shooting a three-under 69 to tie with Choi.

The now champion, who attends the same Pinehurst school that Kiwi women's No 1 Lydia Ko did, grabbed the title with a two-putt birdie on the playoff hole.

A highlight of the weekend was the final round 6 under par 64 carded by 2019 Springfield and NZ Amateur champion Samuel Jones of Taranaki.

Results:

Danny Lee Springfield Open, January 8-9, at Springfield GC, Rotorua, New Zealand.

Mens (par 70)

Gross:

201: Joshua Bai (Akarana) 68, 65, 68 (in playoff) from Stephen Liu (Whitford Park) 67, 65, 69

203: Samuel Jones (Manaia) 70, 69, 64

206: Jayme Martin (Futures Geyserland) 67, 73, 66; Henry Wang (Pakuranga) 70, 68, 68

208: Blair Dibley (Mt Maunganui) 72, 68, 68; Kara Nalam (Royal Auckland) 67, 68, 73

209: Ryan Rooney (Feilding) 68, 71, 70

210: Daniel Freeman (Remuera) 77, 70, 73

211: Joshua Stevens (Hamilton) 70, 70, 71; Jordan Woodall (Tieke Golf Estate) 70, 67, 74

212: Marcus Lloyd (Springfield) 67, 74, 71

Nett:

200: Hyosup Bae (Kawerau) 66, 67, 67

201: Harrison Beazley (Futures Geyserland) 64, 68, 69

204: Kopua Robinson (Opotiki) 69, 69, 67

205: Andre Biddle (Opotiki) 69, 69, 67; Johnny Zhou (Maungakiekie) 69, 69, 67

Women (par 72)

Gross:

210: Eunseo Choi (Takapuna) 69, 67, 74 (in playoff) from Amy Im (Pupuke) 69, 72, 69

215: Jessica Green (Royal Auckland) 75, 70, 70

220: Amy Han (Titirangi) 80, 66, 74

220: Rianne Li (Akarana) 74, 72, 76

225: Mimi Guo (Royal Auckland) 74, 80, 71; Darae Chung (Shandon) 67, 81, 77

Nett:

208: Queenie Lang (Maungakiekie) 68, 71, 69

211: Nikkie Liu (Remuera) 76, 68, 67

215: Stevee Biddle-Tai (Opotiki) 73, 71, 71

218: Victoria Xin (North Shore) 72, 76, 70

219 Anya Apanui (Omokoroa 71, 70, 78

