Papillon Poynter of Taupō-nui-a-Tia College wins the girls under-16 single sculls race at the North Island Secondary School Champs at Karāpiro. Photo / Supplied

Another successful regatta for Taupō rowers was crowned by an A final win by Papillon Poynter of Taupō-nui-a-Tia College at the North Island Secondary School Champs (NISS) at Karāpiro.

Papillon, 14, won the girls under-16 single sculls race in a time of 8:29.45.

The race came down to the line with Papillon beating Olivia Tattersfield of Mount Albert Grammar by 0.27 of a second to take the gold.

This is the first medal that Taupō-nui-a-Tia has had at the event in 22 years.

Papillon also won the B final for the under-17 girls single sculls leaving 6 seconds of open water between her and her closest competitor.

Coach Mark Freeman said it was one of the gutsiest performances he had seen.

“Papillon held the lead under a very strong challenge in the last 50m of the race. She was challenged by older and more-experienced rowers but had the determination to hold on. I am extremely proud of Papillon and all the Taupō rowers with their achievements over the weekend.”

Poynter was happy with her wins and is now focusing on the Maadi in two weeks.

Maadi is the New Zealand secondary school champs, which, with the presence of the big South Island schools, will be a step up from NISS.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of Maadi and would love to get a national title,” Poynter said.

Taupō Rowing Club fielded 12 rowers at NISS representing Taupō-nui-a-Tia and Tauhara colleges and Waikato Diocesan School.

It has been the most successful competition for the club in many years with rowers representing both Taupō schools making A and B finals throughout the three-day regatta.

Joe Williams, representing Tauhara College, continued his strong season finishing fifth in the boys under-16 single sculls A final.

This was a great result for Williams given it was his first season out of novice grade.

Harry Febery (Taupō-nui-a-Tia College) placed third in the B final of the highly competitive boys under-18 single sculls, and Adah Williams and Maya Berger (Taupō-nui-a-Tia College) placed sixth in the B final of the girls under-15 double sculls.

Adah Williams (leftk) and Maya Berger compete in their heat of the girls U18 novice sculls at the North Island Secondary School Champs at Karāpiro. Photo / Supplied

Coach Freeman started a high-performance programme in November involving a combination of gym work, pool work and many hours on the water rowing.

“They are working twice a day, five days a week and it appears to be paying off. Huge credit to the juniors who have stuck to the plan and turned up day in and day out.”

Finals results:

1st A final girls under-16 single sculls – P. Poynter (Taupō-nui-a-Tia College)

1st B final girls under-17 single sculls – P. Poynter (Taupō-nui-a-Tia College)

5th A final boys under-16 single sculls – J. Williams (Tauhara College)

3rd B final boys under-18 single sculls – H. Febery (Taupō-nui-a-Tia College)

6th B final girls under-15 double sculls – A. Williams and M Berger (Taupō-nui-a-Tia College)

4th C final girls under-18 novice double sculls – A. Williams and M. Berger (Taupō-nui-a-Tia College