The Bay of Plenty Music School is happening at Tui Ridge Park from April 14 - 16.

Instrumentalists and choristers are encouraged to immerse themselves in music at the Bay of Plenty Music School.

Enrolments are open for the BoP Music School, which will be happening in Rotorua from April 14 to 16 at Tui Ridge Park in Hamurana.

Warner Haldane, president of the BoP Music School, says the school welcomes all instrumentalists and choristers, from school-aged kids to retirees, to make music in a supportive environment under the guidance of nationally recognised instructors. He says it is also a chance to meet up with friends and make new ones.

The BoP Music School moves between several centres, including Rotorua, Taupō, Whakatāne and New Plymouth. The last three years have seen the school be cancelled due to Covid restrictions, and so its team is excited to be able to go ahead this year.

BoP Music School board member and Rotorua local Elizabeth Pilaar says the music school delivers a weekend of fun music-making.

“It means you can immerse yourself in music - playing your instrument or singing for a whole weekend and then performing in a concert.”

She says making music with other people strengthens your own music-making.

“You end up performing better because you are surrounded by other people and help each other. That’s such a buzz, and it’s really fun.

“It’s an immersion experience ... together with lots of people who do the same and enjoy it. It is incredibly encouraging, and a learning experience.”

Elizabeth also encourages the public to attend the BoP Music School Concert on Sunday, April 16 from 2 - 3pm at Tui Ridge Park. The cost is a gold coin koha.

“It is fun to see what can be put together from just one weekend of music-making.”

She says the conductors chosen for the weekend all have experience with a wide range of performances.

Warner Haldane agrees that this year’s conductors all have impressive credentials - they are Michael Joel (orchestra), Lauren Raby (symphonic band) and Mark Stamper (choir).

Musicians in the orchestra and symphonic band are also supported by experienced section leaders.

New Zealand-born conductor Michael Joel studied at Otago University and the Dartington International Summer School. Equally at home with the orchestral, choral and operatic repertoire, he has conducted extensively throughout New Zealand with established orchestras, as well as conducting at The Royal Opera House in London, serving as musical director of St Matthews Chamber Orchestra.

Lauren Raby, from the United States, began her musical journey as a flute player, and has conducted groups in Arizona, Indiana and Georgia. She taught overseas for a year in Berlin before settling down in New Zealand, and is now the musical director of the West City Youth Concert Band and the head of faculty for performing arts at Takapuna Grammar School.

Mark Stamper, also from the United States, is a pianist, conductor and music director, and has worked with many Broadway productions and directed a number of prestigious children’s and adults choirs. His recent posts include working as the music director for the theatre programme at Metropolitan State University and artistic director of the Northland Chorale and Colorado Repertory Singers.

He is now the founding artistic director of the Wellington choir Inspirare, directs ensembles at Queen Margaret College, leads the Wellington Male Voice Choir and directs two community choirs.

A limited number of scholarships are available for students who would otherwise be unable to attend.

For information on enrolments and scholarship applications, go to: www.bopmusicschool.org.nz. Registrations for the school close on March 26, and applications for the scholarships close on March 19. For instrumentalists, it is suggested they be at the Grade 5 level or above, and for choral singers, it is advantageous if you have sung in a choir before.