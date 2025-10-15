Advertisement
Geraldine Atichio returns to inspire Rotorua Young Achievers

Kelly Makiha
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
7 mins to read

Geraldine Atichio, a 2019 Rotorua Young Achiever formerly from Rotorua Girls' High School. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Six years ago, Geraldine Atichio clasped her Rotorua Young Achievers’ certificate in her hands with a dream of a career in medicine.

In four weeks’ time, she will officially graduate from the University of Auckland’s medical school as a doctor.

She achieved her dream because she backed herself, no matter

