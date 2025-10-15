Guest speaker Geraldine Atichio wows the crowd at the Rotorua Young Achievers awards presentation at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Atichio’s message to the award recipients was to work hard and be determined.

She told the story of how a professor at her university told the students in their first year that out of 2000 students, only 200 of them would make it.

“I had about a 10% chance of achieving my dream. For a student from little old Rotorua, that hit hard. I could have let it scare me, but instead I used it as my motivation. I told myself someone has to be in that 10%, why can’t it be us?”

Rotorua Young Achievers for 2025 receive their awards. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The 2019 Young Achiever recipient said being bold enough to achieve your dreams when others tried to scare you off was when dreams became reality.

“We might come from a place that’s small, but in Rotorua, we don’t dream small.”

She said it took a village to achieve a dream.

“I wouldn’t be standing here today without the people who shaped mine. My whānau, my friends and my old kura, Rotorua Girls’ High School, that encouraged all my dreams, no matter how crazy.”

She said great achievers had been great dreamers, and she encouraged everyone to “back yourself”.

“The next chapter of this story is incredibly exciting, and it’s yours to write.”

Between the speeches and presentations hosted by Paul Hickey from The Hits - Rotorua 97.5FM, the invited guests - including proud principals, parents and sponsors - were entertained by saxophonist Lucy Tokelove from John Paul College and Te Kura Kaupapa O Ruamata student Manawapohatu McGarvey-Borrell and his band, R67.

Rotorua Young Achiever Manawapohatu McGarvey-Borrell from Te Kura Kaupapa O Ruamata receives his award after performing with his band R67. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The band played a song called Go Home which resonated with the crowd and drove home a message earlier delivered by Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell.

Tapsell encouraged the award recipients to experience the world and achieve their dreams, but asked them to one day come home to Rotorua.

“As you take on new challenges, may you always know that those people who supported you, this place you call home, we will always be here for you.

“We look forward to seeing you when you return, and we hope that one day you will see your family grow up in this great place called home, too.”

Tapsell thanked them for the contribution they had already made to their schools and to make Rotorua a better place.

The Young Achievers

This year marks 35 years since the late Owen Howard started the Rotorua Young Achievers awards.

The awards came about when Howard, a local photographer, had the vision to celebrate the achievements of youths.

Local photographer Andrew Warner has taken over Howard’s legacy, and each year Warner creates high-quality photographs of award recipients celebrating their strengths. He also produced a video of the students, which was played at last night’s celebration.

Warner’s portraits can be viewed at the Rotorua Young Achievers’ exhibition on display at Pak’nSave until January.

Rotorua Young Achievers for 2025 receive their awards. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Rotorua Young Achievers 2025