Robinson described the overall support as “fantastic” in helping the business get back on its feet.

“We really appreciate the support of the landowners whose land we’ll be crossing, and their support for the people in the village, their whānau and visitors.”

She said the incident was a reminder of Rotorua’s unique geothermal landscape.

“This is one of the things that we all across the city work with when we live in a geothermal environment.”

The Rotorua Geothermal System lies under about 12sq km of Rotorua, from the southwestern end of Lake Rotorua to the Whakarewarewa Valley.

Sinkholes and tomo are common occurrences, especially during rainy periods.

In 2022 a tourist fell into a sinkhole, or fumarole, that opened at the entrance to Whakarewarewa Village and was injured. WorkSafe charged Rotorua Lakes Council but later dropped the case.

