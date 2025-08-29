Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Geothermal sinkhole closes main road into Rotorua’s Whakarewarewa Village

Annabel Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

The "large hole" has cut off vehicle and pedestrian access to popular Rotorua attractions. Video / Aukaha News

A geothermal sinkhole has shut Wāhiao Drive in Rotorua, closing the main road into Whakarewarewa Village and stopping tours for almost a week.

Whakarewarewa Living Māori Village general manager Tanya Robinson said the “large hole” opened last Sunday, cutting off all vehicle and pedestrian access.

The entrance to Whakarewarewa Village has been blocked this week after a large hole appeared on the road in the village. Photo / Annabel Reid
The entrance to Whakarewarewa Village has been blocked this week after a large hole appeared on the road in the village. Photo / Annabel Reid

“It’s been a hard week

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save