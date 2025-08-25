Second place was defending world champion Eric Deguil from France, with countryman Paul Abuertin in third.

Rotorua’s Zack Mutton finished sixth, and recently crowned U23 slalom cross world champion Nick Collier was 10th.

River Mutton from Rotorua was third in the open women’s race, won by Coline Charel from France.

Snook is a member of the New Zealand Canoe Slalom U23 team and the Open Men’s Canoe Slalom and Slalom X team.

He will compete at the 2025 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships at the Penrith Whitewater Stadium in Australia from September 29 to October 4.

The event will be presented by Paddle Australia and is expected to attract over 300 competitors from 50 nations.

Others in the team are Olympic gold medallist Finn Butcher and Olympic representative Callum Gilbert.