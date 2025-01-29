Advertisement
Updated

George (Hori) Bennett obituary: Tributes flow for Papa Ruru, the unsung radio hero

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

George (Hori) Bennett photographed in 2001. Photo / Stephen Parker

He was a fatherly night owl who kept the country company between midnight and 6am.

Now Papa Ruru, as he was known on the airwaves, will be remembered as a fond memory of iwi radio.

George (Hori) Bennett from Rotorua died on January 22 at the

Save