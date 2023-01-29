The Thermaleles are regular performers each year in Music at the Band Rotunda. Photo / Natascha Hartzuiker

The sounds of talented local singers and musicians will resonate from the Band Rotunda and through the Government Gardens once again during February and March.

Gather a deck chair, a rug and picnic, as Music at the Band Rotunda is back and will offer two different free performances each Sunday afternoon during these months.

Rotorua Lakes Council performing arts director Janelle Bish says this will be the 15th year of the beloved annual event.

She says the programme will feature the usual eclectic mix, including jazz, rock, blues, some solo acts, and some exciting vocal artists bringing vibe and soul.

“The lineup sees many of our regular Band Rotunda favourites return, as well as some brand-new breakthrough talent from Rotorua that we’re excited to see availing of these opportunities to gig to new audiences.”

Performers include Tahu Kingi, Rhinestone Mining co, Rotorua Symphonic Band, Opera at the Rotunda, Highland Pipe Band, Stave (Bobby Mihi Howard), Tom Bayliss, Simply Random, Matahiapo, Now N Then, Blues Club, The Rockers, Thermaleles, and Rotorua Symphonic Band.

She says since starting in 2009, the event hasbeen cancelled only once, which was last year, following the move to the red traffic light system for Covid-19 — “We are delighted to be back for 2023.″

“As well as offering a relaxing, music-filled afternoon in our beautiful Government Gardens, the event gives local performers the chance to showcase their skills.

“Gather up friends and whānau and head down to the Rotunda every Sunday afternoon this February and March.”

The details

- What: Music at the Band Rotunda

- When: Sundays, February 5 to March 26, 1pm to 3pm

- Where: Band Rotunda, Government Gardens

- Entry: Free