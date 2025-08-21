Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

From Reporoa farm boy to Nobel prize nominee: Digby Macdonald’s remarkable life remembered

Annabel Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
6 mins to read

Government spends $2.7 billion on new aircraft & rich-lister wrongly linked by AI to child abuse.

He was a Nobel Prize nominee, internationally known in his chosen field — surely one of Rotorua’s most successful sons. Yet most in the city have likely never heard Robert “Digby” Macdonald’s name. Reporter Annabel Reid tells the story of a Reporoa farm boy who became a renowned scientist.

A

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save