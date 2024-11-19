Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Freedom Camping bylaw can’t solve homelessness - mayor

By Diane McCarthy
Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read
Campervaner Christine Larsen made submissions to both Kawerau and Whakatane district council on their Freedom Camping Bylaws earlier this year.

Campervaner Christine Larsen made submissions to both Kawerau and Whakatane district council on their Freedom Camping Bylaws earlier this year.

Kawerau Mayor Faylene Tunui says a lack of housing was not something that could be put to bed by the district council in its Freedom Camping Bylaw.

Tunui addressed the council as they approved the revised bylaw for a second round of consultation.

The council previously consulted on a revision of its 2019 Freedom Camping Bylaw in August.

Submissions were received by the council, however, as a result of a High Court decision for the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association vs Queenstown Lakes Council earlier this year, the council found it necessary to carry out new assessments of its freedom camping sites.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The High Court decision found that consideration of amenity and economic factors were outside the scope of the Freedom Camping Act 2011.

Tunui addressed the extraordinary meeting at which the new draft was adopted for consultation, acknowledging the submitters who had come before the council previously to make verbal submissions.

“Not so much in regard to the Freedom Camping Bylaw but really in regard to, not being homeless, but being landless.”

Among the submissions heard had been a heartfelt plea for consideration from Christine Larsen, who represented a large number of people living permanently in cars, campervans and housetrucks.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We would never have thought that would be the case in Aotearoa New Zealand,” Tunui said.

“But what we do have is a legitimate piece of legislation under the (Freedom Camping) Act 2011 and the need to update for legitimate visitors to our community.

“There is another conversation where there is a lack of housing options that involves a table far wider than just this council and the elected members of this community.”

The council has made some small amendments to its draft bylaw, though the site reassessments had not led to any significant changes to the bylaw.

Submissions are open until December 20 and a second hearing will take place in February.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post