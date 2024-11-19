Freedom Camping bylaw can’t solve homelessness - mayor

The High Court decision found that consideration of amenity and economic factors were outside the scope of the Freedom Camping Act 2011.

Tunui addressed the extraordinary meeting at which the new draft was adopted for consultation, acknowledging the submitters who had come before the council previously to make verbal submissions.

“Not so much in regard to the Freedom Camping Bylaw but really in regard to, not being homeless, but being landless.”

Among the submissions heard had been a heartfelt plea for consideration from Christine Larsen, who represented a large number of people living permanently in cars, campervans and housetrucks.

“We would never have thought that would be the case in Aotearoa New Zealand,” Tunui said.

“But what we do have is a legitimate piece of legislation under the (Freedom Camping) Act 2011 and the need to update for legitimate visitors to our community.

“There is another conversation where there is a lack of housing options that involves a table far wider than just this council and the elected members of this community.”

The council has made some small amendments to its draft bylaw, though the site reassessments had not led to any significant changes to the bylaw.

Submissions are open until December 20 and a second hearing will take place in February.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.