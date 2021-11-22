Voyager 2021 media awards
Four fire trucks on scene of fire in Ngongotahā

Rotorua Daily Post

New Zealand Fire and Emergency received multiple calls to a fire at Te Manga Place in Ngongotahā at about 4.12pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said there were four appliances at the scene.

The fire is approximately 35m by 10m and described by the spokesperson as "well involved".

The spokesperson said all occupants of the building were accounted for and no ambulance had been called.

A Police spokeswoman said police were notified of the fire at about 4.30pm by Fire and Emergency services who initially assessed the fire as "suspicious".

Police are on site to assist.