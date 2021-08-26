Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards 2021 nominations open

The NZ Women's Open Whitewater Rafting Team who won Team of the Year at the 2019 BOP Sports Awards. Photo / Supplied

The NZ Women's Open Whitewater Rafting Team who won Team of the Year at the 2019 BOP Sports Awards. Photo / Supplied

Nominations for the 2021 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards are now open, and several new categories have been introduced.

These new categories have been introduced to help celebrate the achievements of everyone, from community sport and recreation organisations through to Olympic champions.

Nick Chambers from Sport Bay of Plenty says the new categories reflect some of the hard work over the last 12 months that has enabled the Bay of Plenty community to continue to have access to great opportunities for physical activity.

"This work has been particularly important during the disruptions caused by Covid-19," Nick says.



"The past 12 months has really driven home the importance of physical activity for our overall wellbeing.

Hayden Wilde accepting the Junior Sportsman of the Year Award at the 2019 BOP Sports Awards. Photo / Supplied

"To recognise that hard and important community mahi, we have introduced new categories such as Community Organisation of the Year and Innovation in Sport and Recreation."

Other new categories include Young Disabled Sportsperson of the Year for athletes aged 16 to 21, and Disabled Sportsperson of the Year for athletes over 21 years of age.

Nick says, "The Bay of Plenty has a wonderfully diverse sport community.

"It's really important to us to celebrate that diversity and what it may mean for young people interested in sport but who may not always see themselves represented at the elite level or in mainstream media."

As in past years, categories recognising coaches, officials and young or adult athletes remain, but some criteria have been updated to ensure a focus remains on community achievements.

"It's been a tough 12 months, but what has pulled us through has been the hard work of loads of people in the community who generously put in their time and effort to make sure sport and recreation goes from strength to strength in the Bay of Plenty," Nick says.



Nick is also urging people to get their nominations in early to ensure a great pool of nominees that truly reflects the talent across the community.

Leading investment services firm Forsyth Barr has joined the Bay of Plenty Sports Awards as naming rights sponsor just as nominations open for the 2020-21 period.

David McConnochie, Forsyth Barr Tauranga branch manager, says the firm has a long-standing commitment to supporting schools, clubs and community organisations across the country.

He says the firm is sponsoring the Bay of Plenty Sports Awards to acknowledge and honour the important work of the sport and recreation community in contributing to the wellbeing of people in the Bay of Plenty.

"The sports awards are a fantastic community event. They do an important job in acknowledging the achievements and contributions of many very hard-working people.

"They are also a great chance for the broader sporting community to come together, to share, to learn, and to celebrate. We're delighted to be involved."

- Nominations for the 2021 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards close noon Friday, October 8. Go to sportbop.co.nz/sportsawards for category details and criteria and to submit a nomination. A gala dinner and celebration is set to be held at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre on Friday, November 19.