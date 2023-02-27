Former National Party MP Paul East has died. He was 76.
Newstalk ZB senior political correspondent Barry Soper told Heather du Plessis-Allan that East was a former Cabinet minister in Jim Bolger’s Government.
Soper says East had been ill for a very long time, and his heart goes out to the former MP’s family.
East was a former Attorney-General, Rotorua MP and Rotorua deputy mayor.
News of his death comes within hours of the announcement that former National MP Chester Borrows had died.
The 65-year-old was diagnosed with cancer last year.
Borrows served as Courts Minister and Deputy Speaker of the House in John Key’s Government, before retiring in 2017.
