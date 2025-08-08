Former Rotorua Lakes Council employee Richard Lyons has been awarded $7500 in lost wages. Photo / Laura Smith
A former Rotorua Lakes Council employee absent for more than half of his employment has been awarded $7500 after an unjust dismissal ruling.
Richard Lyons filed a personal grievance to the council in April 2024 after he was dismissed from his recreation planner position in January that year, an EmploymentRelations Authority (ERA) determination said.
The council said Lyons was dismissed after he failed to attend work “regularly and without timely communication for almost three months”.
The August 1 determination said Lyons began fulltime employment in August 2023. He chose the role having worked in a similar role before.
He admitted in hindsight the role was not suitable for him and did not have his required flexibility.
Van Druten said it would be “disingenuous” of the council to list examples of misconduct and outline a supportive and stepped process, “then to ignore that process”.
She said Lyons was not given any warnings prior to his dismissal and a finding of serious misconduct warranting summary dismissal was “disproportionate” to the absences and failure to communicate them.
Van Druten said the council’s obligation to consider “all relevant circumstances” at the time of dismissal and possible alternatives to dismissal was not met.
This included not exploring a “no-fault termination” on the basis of medical incapacity and giving Lyons a formal warning.
She found Lyons’ actions did not amount to serious misconduct.
Lyons sought compensation for humiliation, loss of dignity, and injury to his feelings and reimbursement of lost wages.