Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Former Rotorua Lakes Council worker awarded $7500 after unjustified dismissal

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Former Rotorua Lakes Council employee Richard Lyons has been awarded $7500 in lost wages. Photo / Laura Smith

Former Rotorua Lakes Council employee Richard Lyons has been awarded $7500 in lost wages. Photo / Laura Smith

A former Rotorua Lakes Council employee absent for more than half of his employment has been awarded $7500 after an unjust dismissal ruling.

Richard Lyons filed a personal grievance to the council in April 2024 after he was dismissed from his recreation planner position in January that year, an Employment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save