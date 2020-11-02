Former mayor Tony Bonne humbled by ONZM

Whakatane's former mayor Tony Bonne is presented with his ONZM medal from Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy. Photo / Supplied

Former Whakatane mayor Tony Bonne said it was humbling and emotional to receive his ONZM medal from the Governor General Dame Pasty Reddy.

Bonne, Whakatane's newest Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, was supported by his proud family as he accepted the medal at a ceremony held in Wellington last week.

"I didn't realise how emotional it would be going to Government House," Bonne said.

"It was a really special occasion, it's hard to put into words. There are so many people who do good work around the country and then I've been selected. It is very humbling."

Bonne said Ngati Awa kaumatua Joe Harawira was there at Government House to welcome people during the powhiri, something he described as very special.

"It was very heartening to have a local Ngati Awa person there when I received it (the medal)," he said

"It was also very special to have all our close family with us and it's not every day you get to go to Government House."

Bonne was pleased to see the certificate presented to him during the ceremony was signed by both the Governor General and Queen Elizabeth II.

Up to 80 New Zealanders can be made an ONZM each year and Bonne was awarded the honour because of his service to local government and the community.

Bonne was councillor for the Ōhope ward from 1992 to 1995, before being elected mayor until 1998. He returned to local body politics in 2008, standing again for the Ōhope ward and then serving three consecutive terms as mayor from 2010 until retiring in 2019.

He was zone two chairman with Local Government New Zealand from 2016 to 2019. He was involved with Whakatane West Rotary from 1994 to 2014 and became inaugural president of Rotary Whakatane Sunrise in 2014, a club he co-established.

He has been a volunteer Coastguard radio operator since 2000. He was chairman and treasurer of Whakatane Intermediate Board between 2004 and 2016 and deputy chairman of the Vic David Memorial Trust from 2008 to 2011.

He has been a business mentor in the community since the late 1990s and a member of Te Mana Whakahaere Council of Te Whare Wananga o Awanuiarangi from 2010 to 2016.

Bonne was director of the Rural Couriers Society and chairman of the Inland Mail Contractors Bay of Plenty/Waikato Branch from 1980 to 1995.

Bonne said he would never forget the challenge of the Edgecumbe flood civil defence emergency and that it "engulfed" him for 24 hours a day at the time.

He said he couldn't have done any of it without the support of his wife, Linda.

While Bonne is no longer in local government, he is still involved in Rotary and is doing his 20th year as a volunteer coastguard operator and is now a full-time real estate agent.