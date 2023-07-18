A vehicle was spiked in Taupō after allegedly being used to flee police. Photo / NZME

Five youths alleged to have fled police in Taupō twice on Monday were taken into custody after road spikes were used to stop the vehicle they were in and one was bitten by a police dog.

A police spokesperson confirmed the first incident began at about 3.45pm when police signalled a vehicle to stop after it was observed allegedly speeding on State Highway 1.

Police claim the vehicle failed to stop and fled. Police pursued it briefly but abandoned it when they lost sight of the car, the statement said.

Just before 8pm, the vehicle was spotted again on Tauhara Rd in Taupō and spiked.

The youths allegedly fled on foot but were apprehended by police.

One was taken to hospital to have a police dog bite treated, police said.