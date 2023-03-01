Chandni Mahajan from India and her daughter Vaani Nayyar, nine, shared their story during the citizenship ceremony. Photo / Andrew Warner

Chandni Mahajan from India and her daughter Vaani Nayyar, nine, shared their story during the citizenship ceremony. Photo / Andrew Warner

There were many emotions, with both smiles and tears, as 30 people became Kiwi citizens at the first citizenship ceremony for 2023.

The ceremony was held at Rotorua Lakes Council on Tuesday, and the 30 new Kiwis have come from countries including the Philippines, India, Canada, Fiji, Malaysia, Samoa, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Australia.

Students of Malfroy Primary School performed welcoming items and waiata for the candidates, receiving plenty of applause after each item.

During the ceremony, Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said citizenship ceremonies were always a really special part of the Rotorua Lakes Council’s role, and that the council was honoured to be part of it.

She said for some, getting citizenship in New Zealand had been many years in the making, and in light of recent events such as Covid-19, many years in the waiting.

Those becoming New Zealand citizens received a native seedling - a kōwhai tree - to plant and “spread your roots here in Rotorua”. There was an afternoon tea after the ceremony where everyone could chat and celebrate.

Many of the candidates spoke a few words after receiving their citizenship, with a number of them saying how they felt proud and honoured to call New Zealand their home, as well as offering congratulations for all the other candidates.

It was an emotional ceremony for Chandni Mahajan, from India, and her nine-year-old daughter, Vaani Nayyar.

Chandni spoke during the ceremony, saying: “It’s been 11 years I’ve been in Rotorua. I got married and I came here”.

“We are happy today to be receiving [citizenship], but also sad. My husband worked really hard here for 12 years, but sadly in December, he passed away. He got us to this stage and today is not here to celebrate with us, but we are thankful and owe it to him.”

Vaani also spoke at the ceremony, saying: “Today we are here for our citizenship ceremony. I am happy and thankful for my dad - because of him we are here today, but he’s not with us to celebrate. I wish you could be here. I miss you, Dad”.

Jill Campbell from Canada was surrounded by family as she received her New Zealand citizenship. Photo / Andrew Warner

Jill Campbell, from Canada, said she started working at the Rotorua Lakes Council 20 years ago.

“I started my family here in Rotorua, met my husband here at the council and had my children’s baby showers here, and so the council has become my whānau.

“This is a beautiful place... it’s a wonderful town full of wonderful people. Congratulations to everyone here.”