There are reports of a fire at Whakatāne High School. File photo / NZME

There are reports of a fire at Whakatāne High School. File photo / NZME

There are reports of a fire at Whakatāne High School.

All students had evacuated safely, the school said in a social media post.

Video from the scene posted by the Whakatane Beacon shows smoke pouring out of a building as students watch from the field.

Fire and Emergency NZ has been approached for comment.

- More to come