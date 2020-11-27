Fire crews battled shed blaze near Springfield Golf Course

Emergency services have put out a large shed fire near Springfield Golf Course and the cause of the blaze is being investigated.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Craig Dally said two fire crews from Rotorua station attended the shed fire on Rotorua's Horoeka St, which was reported about 2.20pm.

Dally said the large shed on a private property next to the golf course was well-alight when firefighters arrived and it had taken about half an hour to extinguish.

A shed is on fire near the Springfield Golf Course in Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

There were no people in or near the shed when it caught fire and there were no reports of anyone being injured, he said.

Dally said it was not known what caused the fire and a fire investigator was on their way to the scene.

The fire crews remained on the scene ensuring the fire had been fully extinguished.

A witness said smoke could be seen from across the golf course and the fire crews were seen breaking through a wall of the shed to put it out.

More to come.