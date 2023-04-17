Voyager 2022 media awards
Fine weather to continue as pleasant spell marks start of autumn

Taupo & Turangi Herald
By Bevan Choat
2 mins to read
Taupō's weather has returned to more typical patterns in autumn. Photo / Merv Richdale

The second week of April and autumn last week in Taupō began with the passage of a frontal system that produced showery conditions and was followed by settled weather brought about by an intensifying anticyclone - an area of high pressure.

The frontal system saw the barometric pressure drop to 1008 hectoPascals (hPa), but as the anticyclone that followed intensified, the pressure reached 1031 hPa by the week’s end. This is now very typical of spring weather.

The average daytime maximum temperature for the week at 19.8 degrees Celcius was as much as 2.4C above the normal expected for April and the night time minimum averaged 9.4C or 2.5C above, with the average daily temperature of 14.6C also 2.5 degrees above.

So, last week produced quite pleasant autumn conditions in Taupō. With the return to normal weather conditions and the regular cycle of passing fronts and areas of high pressure, the weather ahead for Taupō should see the usual pattern of fine weather, interspersed with the passage of frontal rain.

April weather

Date Max Min Mean Frost Rain Pressure

09 20.2 4.8 12.5 15.5 1010

10 21.4 12.4 16.9 14.0 1008

11 19.5 11.6 15.5 11.5 1010

12 20.2 10.6 15.4 1007

13 20.4 8.2 14.3 1014

14 19.0 9.9 14.4 1023

15 18.4 8.3 13.3 1031

Total for month 0 44.0

April Averages:

17.4 6.9 12.1 101.4

