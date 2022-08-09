Forty-seven finalists have been announced for this year's Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards.
Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said there had been an unusually high number of quality entrants this year which, in his view, reflected the tight-knit business community.
The calibre of the finalists was "magnificent", Heard said.
He acknowledged Covid-19 had a big impact on the sector but it also highlighted businesses that were run well.
''The ones who were left are pretty strong. We're always amazed at the resilience of our businesses that come out of the woodwork at this time of the year.''
Heard said it was a great opportunity for businesses to go through the process of talking to the judges and measure themselves against others.
''It's good for marketing and exposure.''
The awards were also the business party of the year and often had more participants than in larger cities.
''We have a tremendous following and... I put it down to Rotorua's tight-knit business community and their ability to party and have fun together.''
The winners will be announced at a gala event on November 5. About 800 people were expected on the night.
The finalists are -
Toi Ohomai Creative Arts & Design (Excellence category)
The Wedding Guy
Wawata Creative
Amokura Glass
Level 13 Theme Rooms and Costume Hire
Scion Innovation & Technology (Excellence category)
InfraCore Limited
Local Gecko Productions
Reo Ora
Formery (Mountain Jade)
Deloitte Hospitality and Retail (Excellence category)
Pullman Rotorua
Ready2Roll Shuttles
HGD Detailing Limited
Kānuka Boutique Florist
Mamaku Blue
The Shine Collective Manaakitanga Tourism (Excellence category)
Rotorua Rafting Limited
Velocity Valley
Skyline Luge Rotorua
Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua
Pukeroa Oruawhata Holdings Primary Manufacturing and Building (Excellence category)
Evolve Construction
Classic Builders Lakes District
BOP Plumbing & Gas
Kiwispan Rotorua
Patchell Group of Companies
Holland Beckett Law Professional Service (Excellence Category)
Proactive Pest Solutions Ltd
Awhi Rōpū Consultants
Mainfreight Rotorua
Chemwash Rotorua
Jasco Distributing
Index Engineering Ltd
Sofa Tech NZ
Top Staff Solutions
RotoruaNZ Kaitiakitanga Environmental Sustainability & Climate Change (Business category)
Rotorua Rafting Limited
Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua
Mourea Coffee Company
Index Engineering Ltd
Timberlands Workplace Safety (Business category)
InfraCore Limited
Redwoods Treewalk & Altitude
MSD Employer of the Year (Business Category)
InfraCore Limited
Index Engineering Ltd
Hayes International
Third Place Cafe
Osbornes Funeral Directors Not for Profit & Social Enterprise (Business category)
Rotorua Trails Trust
Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust
Rotorua Community Hospice Trust
Parksyde Community Centre
BNZ Bilingual Business (Business category)
The Miss Rotorua Foundation
Wawata Creative
Kura Kārearea Ltd
NZME People's Choice
Kanuka Boutique Florist
Redwoods Treewalk and Nightlights A_241019sp13.JPG
Seva Day Spa
Sukh Beauty Skin Clinic
Zorb Rotorua