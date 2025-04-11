Work on the final section of stage one of the Tarawera Sewerage Scheme, which has attracted plenty of opposition, will restart on Monday. Photo / Laura Smith
Work to lay the final kilometre of pipeline in a controversial sewerage scheme near Rotorua will restart on Monday.
It is the last section of the Rotorua Lakes Council’s Tarawera Sewerage Scheme, with 23km of pipeline already completed for stage one.
The second stage will connect 450 homes to the pipeline, which will replace the use of septic tanks and is aimed at improving lake health.
The works were fragmented by protests and various court actions. The most recent was in February when protesters applied to the Environment Court to halt work at Lake Rotokākahi, a bid that failed but led to work being stalled for more than a month.
“[The] council acknowledges the support of the community in this important project and thanks residents for their patience.”
The Environment Court said aspects of the case were outside its jurisdiction but could be contested through a High Court judicial review.
Among Environment Court applicants was the Rotokākahi Board of Control.
The board said in a statement on Wednesday it was weighing up legal options following that court’s decision.
The board called for a hui of owners and descendants on Sunday to provide an update on options and discuss possible next steps.
Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist since 2019.
– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.