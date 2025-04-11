Work on the final section of stage one of the Tarawera Sewerage Scheme, which has attracted plenty of opposition, will restart on Monday. Photo / Laura Smith

Work to lay the final kilometre of pipeline in a controversial sewerage scheme near Rotorua will restart on Monday.

It is the last section of the Rotorua Lakes Council’s Tarawera Sewerage Scheme, with 23km of pipeline already completed for stage one.

The second stage will connect 450 homes to the pipeline, which will replace the use of septic tanks and is aimed at improving lake health.

The works were fragmented by protests and various court actions. The most recent was in February when protesters applied to the Environment Court to halt work at Lake Rotokākahi, a bid that failed but led to work being stalled for more than a month.