One person has died in crash at Poroporo in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Police said emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Station Rd near Butler Rd around 10pm.

One person was found dead at the scene and three others were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination, and reopened around 4.20am.