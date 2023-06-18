Dr Ala Farah is an experienced general practitioner with more than 15 years of medical experience in hospital and GP-based settings.

Intermittent fasting has gained significant attention in recent years as a popular dietary approach that involves alternating periods of fasting and eating.

It is not a diet in the traditional sense but rather a pattern of eating, customised around daily schedules and meals.

Studies suggest that intermittent fasting may have benefits beyond weight management. Fasting has been associated with improved insulin sensitivity, reduced inflammation, and even potential longevity benefits, though more research is needed to fully understand these effects.

It has gained wide popularity given the simplicity of implementing intermittent fasting compared to other diets and meals.

I am no stranger to intermittent fasting having come across the research behind it a few years ago. Struggling with my own health concerns including weight gain and polycystic ovarian syndrome – a metabolic condition that causes resistant weight gain, excessive hair, and various impacts on the menstrual cycle, I resorted to intermittent fasting to help achieve my own health goals.

Having tried different treatment options including medication and finding minimal relief for symptoms, I resorted to nutrition, a holistic approach and strategies including fasting and time-restricted eating. Employing these strategies, I was able to successfully get rid of more than 40 kilos. This ignited an enthusiasm for lifestyle medicine and all aspects of holistic health,

Benefits of intermittent fasting are many and not restricted to weight loss.

People report feeling much better, with better energy levels and mental clarity. It has also been reported to help with reversing metabolic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and other metabolic syndromes.

It is important to note that it is not recommended for people who have struggled with eating disorders or have a complicated relationship with food. Individuals with specific medical conditions or dietary needs should consult a healthcare professional.

There are different fasting protocols to choose from such as 16:8 - fasting for 16 hours and eating within an 8-hour window.

At first, I started skipping breakfast and eating two meals a day, finishing the last meal around 6pm.

I then went on to try the longer fasts and trialled eating one meal a day, popularly known as Omad.

Combined with various dietary approaches, intermittent fasting can be adapted to individual preferences and goals.

There is no doubt that my patients and I, particularly those who suffer from hormonal conditions continue to reap the benefits of intermittent fasting including mental clarity, clearer skin and so much more.

Interestingly, the results vary significantly and it is not a one-size-fits-all approach.

Women’s hormonal fluctuations throughout their monthly cycle can affect their response to fasting. As a result, some women may find it more challenging to adhere to fasting protocols, or end up with unsatisfying results.

Also, women need to be particularly careful when fasting to ensure they meet their nutritional needs to support overall health and hormone balance. Extreme or prolonged fasting practices can potentially disrupt hormonal balance and affect reproductive health in women.

Dr Ala Farah combines her knowledge of women’s hormones and an understanding of fasting’s power to restore metabolic health in a free community lecture Fast like Girl at Suncourt Hotel, June 21, 5.30pm.