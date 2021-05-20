Fake money: Man admits making and using counterfeit $50 notes

Nicholas Albert Andrew Parker appears in the Rotorua District Court via audio visual link. Photo / Andrew Warner

Nicholas Albert Andrew Parker appears in the Rotorua District Court via audio visual link. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Tokoroa aluminium joiner has admitted making, possessing, using and having equipment to make fake $50 notes.

Nicholas Albert Andrew Parker, 39, appeared in the Rotorua District Court this morning and pleaded guilty to more than 20 charges relating to counterfeit money.

According to charge sheet information, the offending took place in Rotorua between January and April this year.

Among the charges he has admitted were two counts of making false documents, namely fake $50 notes, two counts of possessing equipment and materials capable of being used to forge a document, possessing a stack of fake $50 notes and possessing a forged bank note.

He pleaded guilty to 11 counts of using a fake $50 note to obtain a pecuniary advantage.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to use a fake $50 note and one count of knowingly using a forged document in the name of a man to gain a benefit.

Judge Simon Menzie remanded Parker in custody to reappear for sentencing on August 5.