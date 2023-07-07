#Fabulous is a major fundraising event for Lake Taupo Hospice.

#Fabulous, Lake Taupō Hospice’s major fundraiser, is officially returning for 2023.

The show sees staff from local businesses perform a glitzy drag-inspired cabaret act, and it raised $110,000 for the hospice in 2022.

This year, the event will be for one night only, with all the action taking place on September 2 at Taupō's Great Lake Centre.

Eight acts, whose identities will be unveiled online on July 7, will brave the stage to raise funds for the community-based hospice.

Last year’s host Miss Ribena will bring the glamour again, along with fellow drag queens including Lady Nanu.

The Trev Terry Marine team were among the performers at 2022's #Fabulous event, which raised $110,000 for Hospice Lake Taupo.

The event has been a sell-out in previous years; the tickets for 2021′s #Fabulous were snapped up in under two days.

Anyone who misses out on grabbing tickets doesn’t need to skip the fun, as the event will be live streamed this year.

Lake Taupō Hospice is encouraging the community to gather friends and whānau to throw a Hospice house party from the comfort of their living rooms.

Eight teams of locals, including Catie Noble (front) with Daniel Britten, took to the stage for #Fabulous 2022 for Lake Taupo Hospice.

It’s a crucial source of funding for the hospice, which provides community-based palliative care for people with a life-limiting illness living in the wider Taupō and Tūrangi area.

Alan Vane, chairman of Lake Taupō Hospice Inc board, said the hospice received about 30 per cent of its funding from the government, relying on fundraising for the rest.

“It is only because of the amazing generosity of the community and your support, through donations, shopping at our shops or attending our events like #Fabulous that we can provide the essential services that we do, free of charge.”

Ensuring the hospice had adequate funding meant they could offer a wide range of services to patients and their families, he said.

“With the help of a huge team of volunteers and some staff, we are able to provide a wide range of supportive care-like activity and bereavement groups, sharing your life story with a biographer, bereavement counselling, spiritual care, equipment delivery, plus many other services.

“Whatever brings the individual and their whānau peace and comfort so that they can live every moment.”