A health warning has been issued for Okawa Bay, on the western end of Lake Rotoiti. Photo / NZME

A health warning has been issued for Okawa Bay, on the western end of Lake Rotoiti. Photo / NZME

Visitors and locals have been advised to avoid all contact with the water at Okawa Bay, at the western end of Lake Rotoiti, due to extensive algal bloom.

The health warning, issued today by Toi Te Ora Public Health, was based on water test results and visual observations provided by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

The tests and observations have indicated an extensive algal bloom throughout the Okawa Bay area of the lake.

Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of health Dr Jim Miller said people should avoid any activity which results in contact with the water in Okawa Bay.

Contact with water affected by blooms of blue-green algae can cause asthma and hay fever attacks in some individuals.

Contact with the blue-green algae can also cause skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties, and visual problems.

A statement from Toi Te Ora said signage would be erected at sites along the shore of the bay advising potential lake users about the algal bloom.

Dr Miller advised the public to keep an eye out for signs of algal blooms if they were using lakes in the region.

“Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably, and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people as well as animals,” Miller said.

“If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles floating in it, then it is best to avoid contact with it.”