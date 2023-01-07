Experts share their tips on how to manage stress heading back to work. Photo / 123RF

With the Christmas tree packed away and leftover ham finally gone, many people are making the return to work but after shouldering stress from years of pandemic-produced problems, this may be a daunting prospect for some.

Auckland University of Technology professor of human resource management Dr Jarrod Haar said job burnout rates had skyrocketed over the past three years.

He conducted research as part of AUT’s Wellbeing@Work study, which included a survey of about 1000 workers, and found the highest risk category, those burnt out to the point they need medical assistance, had increased from an estimated 11.1 per cent in May 2020, to 18.8 per cent in October 2022.

There was a spike in 2021 - up to about 35.2 per cent - and had been coming down since then.

“Thankfully, it looks like we are coming down from the highs in 2022, although even at 18.8 per cent we are easily double the estimated rate from 2019.

“So, the evidence is there – people have done it massively tough in 2021 and we are probably on our way down in 2022.”

Therefore, those enjoying a break over summer were likely doing the right thing, he said.

He said people could be likened to the battery of their smartphones, and the past three years had drained the charge for many. Now, one in five people had a blinking battery light, waiting to be recharged.

“We need to realise that we have to pay as much attention to ourselves as our smartphones. We need time and rest to recharge. Just like a phone battery.”

Haar said if Christmas time was challenging, people should work hard to give themselves time away to recover.

AUT professor of human resource management Jarrod Haar. Photo / Supplied

“So, for those coming back from a Christmas break, it’s important to realise that launching yourself into a heavy start to the year with work is like launching a bunch of apps on your phone. It will drain things faster.”

Workers needed to acknowledge the challenging times over the past few years and realise slow and steady wins the race to being productive for all of 2023, he said.

“Pace yourself. The middle of January is over 11 months to the next Christmas break.

“So, start off with those tasks you can accomplish the easiest and work yourself into the more challenging tasks if you have that much control.”

He also said not to rush to say yes to everything and that it was okay to say you are “getting into the groove for 2023” if you want to offer a reason.

Dr Erin Eggleston is the psychology clinical director at QE Health in Rotorua and he said return-to-work dread can be a real thing for many of us.

Dr Erin Eggleston. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Work might have been overwhelming in 2022, particularly following the impacts of Covid-19, as well as low staffing and increased demands on staff and managers.

“Has time to reflect led to thinking that, ‘I don’t really like my job and want something different for the new year’?”

Whatever the answer, avoidance was not the best way of coping and if that dread is present, it is probably not the best time to make decisions, he said.

“Take those behavioural steps to get back there, and back yourself to do what is right for you and your whānau.”

That might mean planning the next break or making space for yourself.

“Thinking about how you will stay true to the focus on what really matters that you’ve rediscovered over the break? Interestingly, old people in retirement homes don’t talk much about what they did in their job, they talk about their families and connections they made through life. If this is ringing true for you, how will you practise your job with this in mind?”

He said to remember you do have the skill to be assertive, the right to say what you need and want and to set limits and boundaries.

“Believe in yourself and give yourself permission to do that at work in 2023.”

The Ministry of Health released its Annual Update of Key Results 2021/22: New Zealand Health Survey in November and included data on Adults and mental health.

Its findings show anxiety, depression and moderate to high levels of psychological stress were trending up from the year before.

Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand interim director of addiction Peter Carter said 2022 was a turbulent year for Aotearoa and the world.

The swift spread of Omicron and the economic shock of inflation are global events, to name a few, and undoubtedly caused stress and anxiety for many.

“It’s normal to not feel all right all the time. It’s understandable to feel sad, distressed, worried, confused, anxious or angry – even during the holiday season.”

Everyone reacted differently, and some might find this time of year more challenging than others, he said.

His suggestions for recharging over the summer include disconnecting from technology, spending time in nature and recognising and managing stress.

Health Navigator New Zealand’s tips to beat the back-to-work blues

1. Ease back in

A good way to help beat the back-to-work blues is to ease your way back into it. Try going back to work mid-week, which means you have a shorter week, and the weekend is that much closer. You could also take a day off in the first week or two to make the transition easier.

2. Get organised

Get yourself organised the day or evening before going back to avoid a stressful morning. Make sure you know where everything that you need is so you can breeze into work.

3. Sort emails gradually

There’s nothing worse than coming back to hundreds of emails to sort through. Instead of trying to sort through them all at once and feeling overwhelmed, do it in small chunks over several days, prioritising the important ones first.

4. Plan your next holiday

Start planning your next holiday to give you something to look forward to. It could be a weekend away or something longer.

5. Make use of longer evenings

After work, make the most of any long, warm summer evenings by going to the beach or meeting up with friends and family/whānau to give you a sense of still being on holiday.

6. Incorporate the Five Ways to Wellbeing

Try incorporating the five ways to wellbeing into your daily life to help stay mentally well.

7. Maintain some downtime

Just because you’re back at work doesn’t mean you have to forget about having some downtime or “me” time. Put aside a bit of time each day or week to do something for yourself.

8. Set some goals

Think about what you want to achieve at work and set some goals. Write them down so you have something to refer to and see what you can accomplish.

9. Take your breaks

Make sure you take your breaks at work. Use your lunchtime to get out of the office for some fresh air, even if it’s just for a walk around the block.

10. Look after your health

Many people put their healthy exercising and eating habits on hold during the summer break. Getting back into healthy habits will help you feel energised and raring to go!

If your mood doesn’t lift, you feel depressed or you’re worried about your mental health, please contact your GP or find more support options here.

WHERE TO GET HELP

If you are worried about your or someone else’s mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call the police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 , free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.