Entries are open for the 2022 Rotorua Business Awards

Tomkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards 2022 will be held in November. Photo / Supplied

Tomkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards 2022 will be held in November. Photo / Supplied

Entries are open for the highlight of the Rotorua business calendar, the Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards.

The 2022 awards promise to be a grander in-person evening of entertainment and celebration planned for November 5.

The awards celebrate innovation and creativity in the business sector and have been a highlight of Rotorua's business calendar for well over 20 years.

As well as offering recognition for organisations, the awards provide the opportunity to benchmark and gain expert advice on how to can continue to grow.

Ka Pai Kai Rotorua Charitable Trust Joe Dorset, the 2021 award winner, said entering the awards was a valuable experience for his business.

"It gave us really good publicity and created a buzz around our Kaupapa.

"Winning the People's Choice Award exposed our business to more people who want to help us achieve our business outcomes.

"I had recommend any businesses thinking about entering to take the plunge", he said.

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said the awards were hampered by Covid-19 restrictions last year and the event was virtual.

A small gathering was run at the Energy Events Centre and each category was announced while being live-streamed to a large audience.

"We pre-delivered party packs of food and drink to all sponsors and finalists at their respective party venues, and all staff engaged in a live drive-around-town to the winners' parties as they were announced on live stream.

"It was a lot of fun and a big learning experience".

Any local business can enter the awards in one of the 14 award categories, with entries closing on July 8.

As an incentive, entries completed before July 1 go in the draw to win a $300 Air NZ travel voucher.

To enter, visit www.rotoruabusinessawards.co.nz

Entries close on July 8.